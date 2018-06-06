SANCTUARY CITIES

Judge sides with Philadelphia in sanctuary city fight

Shown is the Schuylkill River and view of the Philadelphia skyline, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke))

PHILADELPHIA --
A federal judge has ruled in favor of Philadelphia in its lawsuit against the federal government for withholding grant funding in response to how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.

RELATED: SF Mayoral Candidate Angela Alioto defends sanctuary city reform initiative

U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson issued a 93-page memo Wednesday, saying the conditions placed on the city by the federal government in order to receive the funding are unconstitutional, "arbitrary and capricious." He also wrote that Philadelphia's policies are reasonable and appropriate.

RELATED: Pres. Trump blasts Oakland mayor, sanctuary policies
EMBED More News Videos

President Trump took aim again at Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf during an appearance today in West Virginia.


Philadelphia has said as a "sanctuary city" it will only turn over immigrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they have a warrant signed by a judge. The city was fighting federal efforts to block funding as a result of the policy.

A federal appeals court in April sided with Chicago in a similar dispute.

Click here for more videos and stories about sanctuary cities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newssanctuary citiesjudgepoliticsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANCTUARY CITIES
Trump loses effort to block 2 California sanctuary laws
More than half of Bay Area opposes crackdown on immigrants, new poll says
Proposed ballot measure injects fireworks into SF mayoral race
SF Mayoral Candidate Angela Alioto defends sanctuary city reform initiative
More sanctuary cities
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News