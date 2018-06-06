LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Police release 911 calls from deadly Las Vegas attack

Mandalay Bay is pictured on the Las Vegas Strip Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS --
Police in Las Vegas have released 911 calls by concert-goers and video footage showing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

RELATED: Police bodycam video released from Las Vegas shooting

Frantic calls from concert-goers tell police that people are being targeted by shots and hiding under the stage at a concert venue near the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Video taken from the roof of the hotel shows people in the venue falling and others trying to help them as people run toward exits.

The material was provided Wednesday under a court order more than eight months after the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others.

RELATED: These are the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting

It's the fifth batch of records made public without comment by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo or his department. The FBI in Las Vegas also declined to comment.

Lombardo has said investigators don't know a motive for the attack and he doesn't think one will be determined.

He said no link has been found to international terrorism.

TIMELINE: Las Vegas mass shooting

Authorities say gunman Stephen Paddock acted alone in shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel into an outdoor concert crowd.

The investigation is continuing.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Las Vegas Mass Shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingcrimesurveillance videobody camerasmass shootingshootingshooting rampageu.s. & world911 callLas VegasNevada
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Las Vegas Shooting: Police bodycam video released
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Route 91 Vegas shooting survivors turn out for Santa Rosa music festival
Las Vegas Shooting: Police bodycam video released
Las Vegas shooting-victims fund to start payments
What is a bump stock?
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News