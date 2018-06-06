REAL ESTATE

Renting in Oakland: What will $1,800 get you?

740 Oakland Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Oakland?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Oakland if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

740 Oakland Ave. (Grand Lake)




Listed at $1,795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 740 Oakland Ave.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, closet space, wooden cabinetry, a deck and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3014 Fruitvale Ave., #10 (School)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 3014 Fruitvale Ave. It's listed for $1,775/month for its 600-square-feet of space.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural light. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2518 35th Ave. (Harrington)




Located at 2518 35th Ave., here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,700/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and built-in storage features. The building offers on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
