Street repairs for pipeline near Panhandle to conclude today

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

City workers are wrapping construction near Panhandle Park this afternoon that will cover a pipeline that delivers recycled water to the city's west side.

In recent days, crews have done extensive work in the roadway with grading and surfacing equipment while officials banned parking between Oak to Masonic for the Westside Enhanced Water Recycling Project.

The Panhandle construction is part of a citywide scheme that will increase the city's supply of recycled water with a new treatment center, reservoirs, and pipelines. Once completed, SFPUC estimates the effort will conserve 2 million gallons of drinking water each day.
Project facilities and distribution system. | via San Francisco Public Utilities Commission

The work that eliminated a lane of traffic and a parking lane on Oak Street this week is set to wrap up this evening, said Stephen Kech, a public relations officer for SFPUC.

Although signs posted in the area indicate construction will continue through June 15, the area should be clear in time for this weekend's Haight Ashbury Street Fair.

"The concrete curb and ramp work at Oak and Masonic is expected to start June 11," said Kech, "and continue through June 22, pending relocation of a fire alarm box."

The project is scheduled to begin delivering recycled water in early 2021. Between now and then, SFPUC will construct nearly 8 miles of new pipeline connecting a new facility at the Oceanside Treatment Plant with water storage and pump stations located in Golden Gate Park, Lincoln Park and the Presidio.
