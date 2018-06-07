FOOD & DRINK

Queen's Cajun Seafood opens in East Oakland

Photo: Queen's Cajun Seafood/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Creole spot offering boiled crawfish, fresh oysters, and more has opened for business in the San Antonio neighborhood. Called Queen's Cajun Seafood, the fresh arrival is located at 2211 International Blvd. (between 22nd Avenue and Munson Way).

This joint specializes in Cajun-style boiled crawfish and Creole fare like fried alligator and seafood jambalaya. Look for menu items like fried, grilled, or blackened catfish; dirty rice, turkey neck stew, and seafood gumbo.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Queen's Cajun Seafood has already made a good impression; Yelper Keyana B. described it as "the best new seafood spot in East Oakland."
Creole seafood pasta. | Photo: Queen's Cajun Seafood/Yelp

"Pretty good for California crawfish," Yelper Natasha K. said. "My husband and I lived in the South (Mississippi), so we are pretty tough critics of crawfish anywhere else. Unfortunately, the crawfish were a little over boiled, so many of the shells were tough peeling off, but the seasoning on the alligator was delicious."

Reviewer Dianna W. added, "The service is friendly, the portions are generous, and the quality of the seafood seems decent. However, the jambalaya tastes more like an Asian fried rice than anything, and the fish dinner entrees are very bland."

Queen's Cajun Seafood is open from 2 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and is closed on Tuesdays.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News