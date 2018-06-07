OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --If you go to Thursday night's A's game, you'll be able to buy beer from vendors roving the stands for the first time since the 1980's.
That's because of a recent change in sports facility liquor licenses by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
The San Diego Padres became the first California team to restart in-seat alcohol service, last week.
