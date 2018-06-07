<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3575881" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Was Bay Area Tesla crash failure of Autopilot, braking systems? (1 of 18)

NTSB report raises new questions about Tesla crash on Hwy 101

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings into the Tesla crash in Mountain View that killed an Apple Engineer three months ago. It gives new details into what role Tesla's Autopilot may have played and raises new questions. (KGO-TV)