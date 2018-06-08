REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?

2265 Mission St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in the Mission are hovering around $3,409, compared to a $3,300 one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Mission rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

181 Bartlett St.




This studio, situated at 181 Bartlett St., is listed for $2,395/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet, built-in shelves and bay windows. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2265 Mission St., #10




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2265 Mission St., which is going for $2,695/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the apartment, expect to find hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

3256 21st St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3256 21st St., is listed for $3,000/month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, generous closet space and built-in storage features. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity.

(See the listing here.)

25 Camp St., #2




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 25 Camp St., which, with 600-square-feet, is going for $3,195/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, storage space, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, which comes furnished, the listing promises hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural light. Pets are not allowed.

(Check out the listing here.)

45 Bartlett St., #515




Listed at $3,395/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 45 Bartlett St.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, an elevator and a residents lounge. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
