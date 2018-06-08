FAMILY & PARENTING

Nipaki creative play space opens in Laurel district

Photo: Francisca H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new creative play area for your child? Nipaki, a fresh arrival in the Laurel district, is now open at 3900 MacArthur Boulevard.

Nipaki ("I'm happy" in Nahuatl) is age-appropriate for children eight years and under. Adult supervision is required at all times.

According to its website, the venue can be reserved for children's parties, with face painters, photographers, catering and other services available upon request. Day admission costs $12 for kids, $10 for the first sibling, and falling to $8 for second or more siblings; adults are admitted free.

So far, Nipaki has earned a five-star rating out of two Yelp reviews.

Francisca H., who reviewed the new spot on June 2, said she was "really happy to have a space like this in the neighborhood! It's pretty cool, lots of things to play with," such as books and blocks. "I'll definitely be back."

Open daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m, Nipaki is closed on Tuesdays.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyHoodlineOakland
FAMILY & PARENTING
Teen Jahi McMath honored by family, friends at funeral in Oakland
Jahi McMath's family speaks out following her death
Dad steps up to 'breastfeed' newborn while mom was sick
Texas hospital delivers 48 babies in 41 hours
Cancer survivor is flower girl at bone marrow donor's wedding
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News