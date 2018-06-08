BUSINESS

Castro spa required to seek new permit after 39 years

Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

By Hoodline
After nearly 40 years, the Castro's Always Tan Skin & Body spa (550B Castro Street between 18th and 19th streets) is filing for a conditional use permit.

Despite the legally required public notice posted on its storefront, no construction work is taking place -- the new permit is required because the business offers more services than it used to.

Instead of remaining an accessory massage establishment, the space -- which claims to be the city's first tanning salon -- seeks to become a full-service massage business.
Inside Always Tan Skin & Body. | Photo: Tash B./Yelp

SF Planning spokesperson Gina Simi told Hoodline a conditional user permit is required because Always Tan "went from a personal service use (tanning and facials) with an accessory use of massage, to a full-service massage establishment."

Along with tanning beds, the business also offers skin and body treatments and massages. According to owner Cecil Russell, "the state used to regulate part of my industry," but a change in regulation triggered the change of use. "Basically, it's a formality," he said.
Hearing notice posted at Always Tan Skin & Body. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

A Planning Commission hearing is set for June 21, but Russell said he doesn't foresee any problems and has support from Castro Merchants and outgoing District 8 Supervisor Jeff Sheehy.

Apart from seeking the required permits, Russell has no plans to make changes to the location. "The city has been really good to me and working closely with me, so that's good," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Gig economy pay gap, best fast food
Planning Commission approves change of use at Castro spa
Consumer Catch-up: Drug prices rising, card skimmer warning
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook data access, Bay Area Sears closing
More Business
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News