GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Bay Area Dubs fans make last-minute trip NBA Finals Game 4

(KGO-TV)

by Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Ryan Helmstetler and his father-in-law Jeff Green admit it's the craziest thing they've ever done.

Both men who live in San Francisco were at SFO Friday morning, boarding a flight east. "We don't have a ticket to the game, no place to stay, but we've got airfare," Warriors fan Jeff Green said.

Tonight, the Warriors will try to sweep the Cavs in Cleveland in Game 4 of the Finals.



Green and Helmstetler decided at 5 a.m. Friday they were going to go for it and make the trip. They couldn't get a direct flight to Cleveland so they're flying to Pittsburgh, renting a car and driving two hours to Cleveland. "Hopefully we will be able to get tickets and witness history, let's hope it's a sweep," Helmstetler said.

Go Dubs and good luck to Helmstetler and Green.

