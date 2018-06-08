National chain Soul Cycle brings fitness and fun to West San Jose

A new fitness and instruction spot has opened for business in the neighborhood -- and you may already be familiar. Soul Cycle, the national fitness chain, is located at 337 Santana Row, Suite 1035.
According to its website, Soul Cycle offers "45-minute indoor cycling classes that feature high-intensity cardio, muscle-sculpting strength training and rhythm-based choreography." The chain has over 82 studios in the United States and Canada.
Soul Cycle has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Chelsea R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 29, said, "We arrived 15 mins early, enough time for us to create accounts and reserve bikes. The ladies at the front desk were very helpful and efficient. I couldn't help but notice how cute and clean the space was. There are plenty of lockers, two bathrooms and two shower rooms."
And Abigail S. said, "The location is amazing, the facilities are new, the place is clean and the bikes are pristine."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Soul Cycle's hours aren't specified, but see here for the daily class schedule.
