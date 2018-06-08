San Francisco police seek man accused of killing wife

San Francisco police are searching for 43-year-old Robert Riley, who is a suspect in his wife's shooting death on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A woman was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in San Francisco's Excelsior district, and now police have identified the suspect as the victim's husband.

Officials are asking for the public's help in locating 43-year-old Robert Riley.

RELATED: Woman dies after shooting in San Francisco

They say he was last seen fleeing the scene at 11:30 a.m. on the 4500 block of Mission Street in a White Chrysler 300, license plate 7UAB831. Riley also goes by the name "Chui Chekele Riley." Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact the SFPD Homicide Detail at SFPD Department of Operations Center (DOC) at (415) 553-1071. Information can also be provided via the SFPD 24 hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or by using Text-a-Tip. You can text TIP411 and begin the message by SFPD. Texters may remain anonymous.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingSFPDpolicesearchMission DistrictSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman dies after shooting in SF's Mission Terrace neighborhood
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News