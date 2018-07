VIDEO: Steph, KD, Warriors land in Oakland, celebrate with fans

EMBED >More News Videos VIDEO: NBA Champion Warriors bring Larry O'Brien trophy home to Bay Area (1 of 8) VIDEO: The Warriors return to Oakland from Cleveland as NBA Champions The Warriors arrived at Oakland International Airport on June 9, 2018, the day after they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio to win the 2018 NBA Finals.

EMBED >More News Videos VIDEO: Dub Nation goes wild after Warriors sweep Cavs in Finals (1 of 6) The Golden State Warriors have won the NBA Finals for the third time in four years and Dub Nation is in full celebration mode.

HERE THEY COME! Watch the Dubs get off their plane in Oakland. It's happening right now! https://t.co/ugPlYIXDtm #DubNation pic.twitter.com/mSeX5uCOQL — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 9, 2018

Fans were invited to greet the Golden State Warriors after they returned to Oakland after the NBA finals. Everyone was ready to celebrate their victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers The back-to-back champs touched ground in Oakland late Saturday afternoon to a hero's welcome.Steph Curry stepped out of the plane holding the Larry O'Brien trophy while Kevin Durant snug his Finals MVP title."This is special, every year," said Warriors guard Shaun Livingston. "It was harder to get here but being able to come home is awesome."Coach Steve Kerr said he didn't get much sleep last night but is glad to bring home another title."I thought our guys probably played the best game of the playoffs last night, saved the best for last," Kerr said.The champs greeted many of their fans at Landmark Aviation - some who waited hours to catch a glimpse of the superstars. "All of them are so humble, and that's what I love about them, they're not selfish," said Barbara Culp of Oakland.Some fans even brought out the brooms to represent the historic sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers.With Dub Nation still celebrating last night's win, the city of Oakland is gearing up for yet another parade"I got to thank everybody for celebrating so beautifully last night. We had no incidents. We had a very joyous city," said Mayor Libby Schaaf.Some are even already contemplating calling out on Tuesday to partake in the parade."I'm calling in sick. I'm going to lose my job," joked Heidi Oglimen.But Coach Kerr thinks it's all going to be worth it. "We're making it an annual event, look forward to it," Kerr said.