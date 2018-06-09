VIDEO: Steph, KD, Warriors land in Oakland, celebrate with fans

The back-to-back champs touched ground in Oakland late Saturday afternoon to a hero's welcome.
VIDEO: NBA Champion Warriors bring Larry O'Brien trophy home to Bay Area
Steph Curry stepped out of the plane holding the Larry O'Brien trophy while Kevin Durant snug his Finals MVP title.
"This is special, every year," said Warriors guard Shaun Livingston. "It was harder to get here but being able to come home is awesome."
Coach Steve Kerr said he didn't get much sleep last night but is glad to bring home another title.
WARRIORS PARADE INFO: Here are all the details on the 2018 Dub Nation Celebration
"I thought our guys probably played the best game of the playoffs last night, saved the best for last," Kerr said.
The champs greeted many of their fans at Landmark Aviation - some who waited hours to catch a glimpse of the superstars. "All of them are so humble, and that's what I love about them, they're not selfish," said Barbara Culp of Oakland.
Some fans even brought out the brooms to represent the historic sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
PHOTOS: Dub Nation goes wild after Warriors sweep Cavs in Finals
With Dub Nation still celebrating last night's win, the city of Oakland is gearing up for yet another parade
"I got to thank everybody for celebrating so beautifully last night. We had no incidents. We had a very joyous city," said Mayor Libby Schaaf.
VIDEO: Stephen Curry talks with 'GMA' on Golden State Warriors' success
Some are even already contemplating calling out on Tuesday to partake in the parade.
"I'm calling in sick. I'm going to lose my job," joked Heidi Oglimen.
But Coach Kerr thinks it's all going to be worth it. "We're making it an annual event, look forward to it," Kerr said.
For all the NBA Finals and Golden State Warriors hype, visit this page.
THEY'RE HERE!!!! Watch the @Warriors' arrival in Oakland after their #NBAFinals win! https://t.co/ugPlYIXDtm #DubNation pic.twitter.com/wM7ixSn4hI— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 9, 2018
HERE THEY COME! Watch the Dubs get off their plane in Oakland. It's happening right now! https://t.co/ugPlYIXDtm #DubNation pic.twitter.com/mSeX5uCOQL— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 9, 2018
The @warriors have landed in Oakland!! #abc7now pic.twitter.com/beyERlrDvN— Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) June 9, 2018
Awesome arrival for @warriors pic.twitter.com/5NDvcLSkza— Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) June 9, 2018
Hey! Welcome back Swaggy P! https://t.co/LafjSas6bF #DubNation pic.twitter.com/X24fPRXfaR— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 9, 2018
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Hold those trophies high @StephenCurry30 and @KDTrey5! Welcome home. https://t.co/LafjSas6bF #DubNation pic.twitter.com/c40qWcvWOM— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 9, 2018
.@ShaunLivingston didn't get any sleep last night, but it's chill. 😂 #DubNation https://t.co/LafjSaJHAf pic.twitter.com/vU4JptzZfj— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 9, 2018
Couldn’t pass up touching championship history being this close to the Larry O’Brien @NBA trophy. #abc7now @abc7newsbayarea #DubNation pic.twitter.com/S9t4xJUPRw— Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) June 9, 2018