Warriors library cards available for fans in Oakland, San Francisco

Warriors shirts appear at Oracle Arena on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Starting Saturday, Oakland and San Francisco residents age five and up can show their Warriors spirit by getting a new Golden State Warriors library card, library officials said.

The collector's edition Warriors library cards become available today and will be available only while supplies last. Library users can visit any branch of the Oakland Public Library and sign up for a card.

DUB NATION CELEBRATION: Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade

In partnership with the Oakland Public Library, the San Francisco Public Library is also offering a Golden State Warriors library card this summer. Library officials hope to encourage children to use the library by offering the cards.

The card design combines an illustration of the Bay Bridge and a hand-drawn rendering of a Warriors player in the team's special "The Town" jersey, which highlights and celebrates Oakland's heritage, library officials said.

