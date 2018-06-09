VIDEO: NBA Champion Warriors bring Larry O'Brien trophy home to Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors arrived at Oakland International Airport the day after they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio to win the 2018 NBA Finals.
Fans greeted them with open arms, snapping pictures and trying to catch the players' attention. Everyone was in awe of the shiny trophies and even shinier NBA superstars coming off the plane.
VIDEO: Steph, KD, Warriors land in Oakland, celebrate with fans
Coach Steve Kerr talked to reporters, saying it was a tough year but the players saved the best for last.
Watch the video for the best moments of the Warriors' arrival in Oakland.
