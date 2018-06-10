ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Vince Vaughn arrested on suspicion of DUI at Manhattan Beach checkpoint

Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. --
Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Manhattan Beach overnight, authorities said.

The 48-year-old was arrested sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning when he went through a checkpoint in the city, police said.

Authorities said Vaughn, along with a passenger, were detained at the checkpoint. He was then subsequently arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and resisting arrest.

His passenger was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Both were booked into jail and then they posted bail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentDUIarrestcelebrity arrestcelebrityLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix removing online review system
Tyler Perry gifts Tiffany Haddish new Tesla
Disneyland is not giving away free tickets
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
VIDEO: Fireworks fight through fog for fabulous 4th of July in Bay Area
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News