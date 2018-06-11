Renting in the Bay Area: What does $2,500 get you?

We compared what $2,500 might get you in San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
San Francisco -- 2801 Turk St.
This studio is located at 2801 Turk St. in San Francisco's Lone Mountain neighborhood. Asking $2,500/month, it's priced six percent higher than the $2,350 median rent for a studio in San Francisco.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a stove, generous cabinet space and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
Oakland -- 2207 Damuth St., #1
Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot over at 2207 Damuth St. in Oakland's East Peralta neighborhood. It's also listed for $2,500/month for its 905-square-feet of space--six percent less than Oakland's median two-bedroom rent of $2,649.
Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, large windows and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are negotiable.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
Berkeley -- 1806 Acton St.
Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1806 Acton St. in Berkeley is equal to Berkeley's median one-bedroom rent of $2,500.
In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, a stove, built-in storage features and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Alameda -- 1636 Central Ave.
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 1636 Central Ave. in Alameda's Bronze Coast neighborhood, listed at $2,500/month. That's 32 percent pricier than Alameda's median one-bedroom rent of $1,900.
The building features storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
