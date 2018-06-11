FOOD & DRINK

New bridal tailor Halena Couture debuts in San Jose

Photo: Halena Couture/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bridal gown and alteration spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to the Rose Garden, called Halena Couture, is located at 265 Meridian Ave.

Located between Park Avenue and W. San Carlos Street, Helena Couture specializes in custom bridal gowns designed to each client's specifications and measurements. The business also provides adjustments, and can reproduce particular garments that clients choose. Visit the business' website for all the details.

Halena Couture has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

"Overall, I would definitely recommend trying Halena Couture if you have a wedding dress you want to alter to your specifications," Yelper Ray N. said. "Also, from what it seems, she also produces wedding dresses."

And Huyen T. said, "Cute and intimate shop with quality and timely services."

Head on over to check it out: Halena Couture is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News