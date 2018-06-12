<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3595459" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

VIDEO: Stephen Curry lives his best life with the Larry O'Brien trophy (1 of 16)

VIDEO: Stephen Curry lives his best life with the Larry O'Brien trophy

Stephen Curry loves celebrating his hard-earned championships. He has historically done so during the victory parades in Oakland atop a gigantic bus rolling down the street with thousands of screaming fans at his sides. Yeah, that's living your best life. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)