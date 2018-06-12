GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 2018 PARADE

VIDEO: Stephen Curry lives his best life with the Larry O'Brien trophy at Oakland parade

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: Stephen Curry lives his best life with the Larry O'Brien trophy (1 of 16)

VIDEO: Stephen Curry lives his best life with the Larry O'Brien trophy

Stephen Curry loves celebrating his hard-earned championships. He has historically done so during the victory parades in Oakland atop a gigantic bus rolling down the street with thousands of screaming fans at his sides. Yeah, that's living your best life. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Stephen Curry loves celebrating his hard-earned championships. He has historically done so during the victory parades in Oakland atop a gigantic bus rolling down the street with thousands of screaming fans at his sides. Yeah, that's living your best life.

Watch the video to celebrate with Steph and the Dubs.
Full coverage on the Golden State Warriors's 2018 parade here.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV

DUBS HYPE HERE
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsparadeNBAGolden State Warriors 2018 Paraderappersteve kerrbay area eventsdraymond greenklay thompsonstephen curryOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Warriors championship parade 2018 highlights
PHOTOS: 2018 Warriors victory parade in Oakland
Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade in Oakland
Do's and Don'ts: Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 2018 PARADE
PHOTOS: Best signs from Warriors championship parade
PHOTOS: Kids celebrate at Warriors championship parade
PHOTOS: Warriors pop champagne, take selfies with fans during parade
VIDEO: Who had more fun at the Warriors parade: Players or fans?
VIDEO: Warriors championship parade 2018 highlights
More Golden State Warriors 2018 Parade
SPORTS
Portland Timbers sink San Jose Earthquakes, extend unbeaten streak to 11
Kevin Durant on NBA career: 'It's been like a movie'
Piscotty homers in 11th, Athletics rally past Indians 6-3
Cardinals try for another series win in San Francisco
A's Jackson hopes to continue success against Indians
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News