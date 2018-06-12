FOOD & DRINK

Stonestown's new sweet spot: Lolli and Pops

Photo: Tristan L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Stonestown Galleria has a new sweet spot: Lolli and Pops recently opened inside the shopping center at space 167 on level 1 near Chipotle.

The candy shop, which has more than 50 locations nationwide, peddles bottled soda like Martian Poop and orange Crush alongside gift boxes filled with sweet treats. Notable nibbles include peanut butter caramel corn, chocolate sea salt potato chips, unicorn bark, truffles, and an assortment of gummy bears.

Lolli and Pops has received an enthusiastic response so far, with a five-star rating out of four Yelp reviews.

"My favorite thing would have to be the boozy bears, alcohol-infused gummy bears," Yelper Chris B. said. "The mai tai and rose champagne are really tasty, and the staff is very friendly. Sample a lot and try not to get too carried away."

And Elliott N. said, "Fun shop full of candy for kids and adults. There is chocolate too. There are a lot of specialty candies with alcoholic flavors, inventive flavors, and other flavors you probably haven't tried."

Lolli and Pops is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
