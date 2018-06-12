TRAFFIC

Looky loo: new design for SF's public toilets unveiled

Photo: Public Works

By Hoodline
If the Board of Supervisors approves, San Francisco's street furniture is about to get a lot more futuristic.

Public Works announced that a new design put forth by SmithGroupJJR has been selected for a systemwide revamp of the city's JCDecaux public toilets and advertising kiosks.

"SmithGroupJJR's design is forward-thinking, combining natural elements and environmental sustainability with modern technology and materials,"said Public Works director Mohammed Nuru in a statement.

"This 21st-century street furniture reflects our San Francisco values, as we invest in a public realm designed with dignity, inclusivity and beauty," said Nuru. According to SFGate, the new toilets will include rooftop gardens and recycled water systems.

After an invitation-only competition in partnership with JCDecaux, a jury selected finalists SmithGroupJJR, Min Design and Branch Creative from 12 local firms.

To select the ultimate winner, Public Works sought community input, with more than two hundred responses received through an online survey and in person. Proposed designs were on display in April at the Main Library in Civic Center and the Heart of the City Farmers Market at UN Plaza.

Last year, the agency entered into negotiations with JCDecaux -- which serves 4,033 cities with street furniture and public advertising -- to reconstruct and maintain public bathrooms. As the current contract expires in October, the Board of Supervisors is set to decide the matter in September.

The JCDecaux-branded furniture have part of the city's streetscape since 1995, with 25 restrooms and 114 kiosks in downtown neighborhoods, along Market Street, and tourist-heavy spots like the Upper Haight.
Current design. | Photo: Paul Sableman/Flickr

Under the new contract, the public toilets would be self-cleaning, ADA compliant, and connected directly to city utilities. Additionally, the toilets and kiosks are intended to have a 20-year lifespan, according to Public Works.

Per the contract, JCDecaux would pick up the tab for construction, installation and daily maintenance. Additionally, the firm would fund staffing for select restrooms under the city's Pit Stop program.

Advertising kiosks would house micro-retail businesses like newspaper stands or coffee vendors, which would offset costs for the toilets, according to the city.

Moving forward, engineers from JCDecaux will collaborate with the project team from SmithGroupJJR to further refine the winning design. Later this summer, the updated project will be presented at the San Francisco Arts Commission and Historic Preservation Commission for consideration.

"We are confident that this innovative design process will lead to developing a new generation of street amenities that will better serve San Franciscans and visitors alike," said J. Francois Nion, chief operating officer of JCDecaux San Francisco.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficHoodlineSan Francisco
TRAFFIC
San Francisco's Van Ness Avenue partially closed as project moves forward
Person fatally struck by Caltrain in Redwood City
Dumbarton Bridge reopens after overturned trailer cleared
SFMTA installing security gates at Castro parking lot
Three new traffic laws in effect to improve California roads
More Traffic
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News