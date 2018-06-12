<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3595363" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

VIDEO: 'I touched him!' Swaggy P literally makes fan scream for joy at parade (1 of 16)

Nick "Swaggy P" Young has been a welcome addition to the Golden State Warriors lineup of superstars. One fan on the Oakland parade route went nuts when he ran by her and touched her hand screaming, "I touched him!" (KGO-TV)