REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Downtown, San Jose

457 S. 10th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $2,000, compared to a $2,100 one-bedroom median for San Jose as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1026 E. Santa Clara St.




Listed at $1,550/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1026 E. Santa Clara St., is 8.6 percent less than the $1,695/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and storage space. The top floor studio features carpeting, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted here.

(See the complete listing here.)

345 N. Sixth St.




This studio, situated at 345 N. Sixth St., is listed for $1,595/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a stove and ample natural light. On-site laundry and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. Pets are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

109 Duane St., #1




Then there's this 515-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 109 Duane St., listed at $1,750/month.

The unit features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a new stove and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The building includes on-site laundry and on-site management.

(See the listing here.)

457 S. 10th St.




Listed at $1,795/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 457 S. 10th St.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, closet space, a stove, built-in storage features and ample natural light. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Here's the listing.)

420 S. Third St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 420 S. Third St., is listed for $1,895/month for its 479-square-feet of space.

In the unit, expect to find carpeted floors, a stove, ceiling fans, closet space, granite countertops and large windows. Cats are welcome. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space and assigned parking.

(See the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,700 rent you in Oakland, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose
San Francisco lottery could help you buy a home
What will $1,900 rent you in Berkeley?
Renting in the Mission: what will $3,000 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News