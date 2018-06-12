What does $2,000 rent you in Oakland?

We rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place on a budget of $2,000/month.
According to Zumper, the citywide median rent for a studio is $1,795, and 1-bedrooms are going for $2,150/month.
Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.
1370 E. 27th St. (Lynn/ Highland Park)
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1370 E. 27th St. is listed for $1,995/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Outdoor space and storage are offered as building amenities. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
3711 Fruitvale Ave., #5 (East Peralta)
Check out this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3711 Fruitvale Ave. that's going for $1,950/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, closet space and new windows. The building features assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
3875 Ruby St., #106 (Mosswood)
Next, here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3875 Ruby St. It's also listed for $1,950/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, on-site laundry and storage space. Cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
