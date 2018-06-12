<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3595477" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

VIDEO: Steph Curry, daughter Ryan share heartwarming hug during parade (1 of 16)

VIDEO: Step Curry and daughter Ryan share heartwarming hug during parade

Stephen Curry's daughters are absolutely adorable, and nothing makes Dub Nation smile like an appearance from them. This heartwarming moment when Steph and his daughter Ryan appeared on their bus during the parade is just too cute to ignore. (KGO)