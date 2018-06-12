Warriors fans revel in unforgettable moments with players at Oakland parade

DUBS HYPE HERE

Delight and surprise are two words that describe the Warriors victory parade in Oakland. Fans say even without the rally at the end, the part was just as good, if not better than last year's.ABC7 News saw people securing their spots at the parade route at as early as 4 a.m. Some hung out on nearby rooftops to get the best view. Fans said they ditched class, called out sick from work, and did whatever it took to get to the parade.While some fans were disappointed that there was no rally, they said the interaction with the players and coaches was like no other. They signed autographs, took photos and took their time mingling with fans.Who knew they could get so close.