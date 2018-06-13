1 person killed overnight in Walnut Creek fire

Fire at house in Walnut Creek, California on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. --
A person killed in a two-alarm fire at a home in Walnut Creek early this morning has been initially identified as an elderly man, according to Contra Costa Fire Protection District officials.

The man - whose name and age haven't been released - was among three people who lived at the two-story home at 714 Mandarin Lane in Walnut Creek, according to Contra Costa Fire Protection District Capt. Steve Aubert.

The fire was first reported at 12:45 a.m. today and dispatch said at least one rescue was underway shortly after crews arrived on the scene. Aubert said the elderly man was found dead by fire crews upon arrival at the residence. The two other residents have been transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with moderate injuries ranging from lacerations to smoke inhalation.

Aubert said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but not suspicious, firefighters said. The residence suffered enough fire damage to likely be considered a total loss, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly firefatal firefire deathWalnut Creek
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News