FOOD & DRINK

Red's Pizzeria opens in Bernal Heights

Photo: Red's Pizzeria/Yelp

By Hoodline
Bernal Heights has a new pizza restaurant.

The fresh arrival, Red's Pizzeria, is located at 3839 Mission St., formerly Mama Mia's Pizzeria and Giovanni's Pizza Bistro.

Red's offers unusual toppings like bananas and honey or strawberries and Nutella, along with savory selections like pepperoni, Hawaiian, veggie, combo and custom options.
Photo: Red's Pizzeria/Yelp

For those who aren't in the mood for pizza, burgers, hot subs and calzones are offered alongside pasta standbys like spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna and cheese ravioli. The establishment also offers Brazilian-style daily specials.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Red's Pizzeria currently has a five-star rating.

Matthew F., who reviewed the new spot on June 8, said, "this is the new version of Bernal Heights Pizza, the Brazilian pizza is back."

Red's Pizzeria is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News