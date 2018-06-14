A+ Burger opens in Upper Telegraph

Oaklanders looking to get their grill on have a new option: A+ Burger has opened at 6228 Telegraph Ave. (between 62nd and 63rd streets), taking the place of short-lived Oaxacan restaurant El Macho.
Owner Tiffany Chung offers 16 burgers, like the Korean BBQ, served with a fried egg, mozzarella cheese and a homemade sauce, and the Menchi Katsu, a deep-fried pork patty covered in breadcrumbs and served with cabbage salad and peanut lemon sauce.
Photo: Cirrus Wood/Hoodline
Meatless options include Gardenburgers, eggplant, and the Impossible Burger, which comes with avocado mayo, tomato, lettuce and onion. Hot sandwiches include barbecue beef, crispy chicken, and a patty melt.
Sides of french fries and onion rings are available, along with salads and Soul in a Bowl, an entree selection served with protein options like bibimbap, spicy pork and salmon teriyaki. A pastry case contains cookies, muffins and other freshly-baked options.
Photo: A+ Burger
Although the restaurant doesn't serve alcohol, patrons can still enjoy adult beverages on the premises on a BYOB basis. A+ Burger has limited indoor seating and a spacious outdoor patio; customers may place orders online for takeout orders.
A+ Burger is open every day from 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
