FOOD & DRINK

A+ Burger opens in Upper Telegraph

Photo: Cirrus Wood/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Oaklanders looking to get their grill on have a new option: A+ Burger has opened at 6228 Telegraph Ave. (between 62nd and 63rd streets), taking the place of short-lived Oaxacan restaurant El Macho.

Owner Tiffany Chung offers 16 burgers, like the Korean BBQ, served with a fried egg, mozzarella cheese and a homemade sauce, and the Menchi Katsu, a deep-fried pork patty covered in breadcrumbs and served with cabbage salad and peanut lemon sauce.
Photo: Cirrus Wood/Hoodline

Meatless options include Gardenburgers, eggplant, and the Impossible Burger, which comes with avocado mayo, tomato, lettuce and onion. Hot sandwiches include barbecue beef, crispy chicken, and a patty melt.

Sides of french fries and onion rings are available, along with salads and Soul in a Bowl, an entree selection served with protein options like bibimbap, spicy pork and salmon teriyaki. A pastry case contains cookies, muffins and other freshly-baked options.
Photo: A+ Burger

Although the restaurant doesn't serve alcohol, patrons can still enjoy adult beverages on the premises on a BYOB basis. A+ Burger has limited indoor seating and a spacious outdoor patio; customers may place orders online for takeout orders.

A+ Burger is open every day from 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News