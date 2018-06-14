FOOD & DRINK

3 delicious events in San Francisco this weekend

Photo: Kelsey Knight/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage in San Francisco. From a soul food cook-off to an international wine festival, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Juneteenth soul food cook-off at Bayview Opera House





Celebrate Juneteenth, marking the end of slavery in 1865, at the third annual Juneteenth Soul Food Cook-Off at the Bayview Opera House.

Bring your favorite barbecue, greens or dessert dish from home to compete for a $250 cash prize in each category. There will also be live music performances by a local rap group, spoken word artists and DJs, and a free screening of the film "Hidden Figures."

When: Friday, June 15, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Bayview Opera House Ruth Williams Memorial Theatre, 4705 Third St.
Admission: Free for children and low-income community members; $10 general admission; $20 with donation
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Doughnut disco at SoMa StrEat Food Park





Catch doughnut fever this Saturday at SoMa StrEat Food Park. You'll find a slew of vendors slinging unique doughnut creations -- plus a disco dance party running all throughout the afternoon.

When: Saturday, June 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: SoMa StrEat Food Park, 428 11th St.
Admission: $5 general admission; $25 for all-you-can-drink mimosas and sangria from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Uncorked wine festival at the Metreon





Sip on more than 100 wines from across the globe while soaking up panoramic city views at the Uncorked wine festival. The rooftop affair, benefitting the Tenderloin-based San Francisco Yellow Bike Project, will also feature food vendors, a live DJ and a custom photo booth.

When: Saturday, June 16, 1-9 p.m.
Where: City View at Metreon, 135 Fourth St., #4000
Admission: $60 general admission; $70 VIP
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News