3 delicious events in San Francisco this weekend

Juneteenth soul food cook-off at Bayview Opera House
Celebrate Juneteenth, marking the end of slavery in 1865, at the third annual Juneteenth Soul Food Cook-Off at the Bayview Opera House.
Bring your favorite barbecue, greens or dessert dish from home to compete for a $250 cash prize in each category. There will also be live music performances by a local rap group, spoken word artists and DJs, and a free screening of the film "Hidden Figures."
When: Friday, June 15, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Bayview Opera House Ruth Williams Memorial Theatre, 4705 Third St.
Admission: Free for children and low-income community members; $10 general admission; $20 with donation
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Doughnut disco at SoMa StrEat Food Park
Catch doughnut fever this Saturday at SoMa StrEat Food Park. You'll find a slew of vendors slinging unique doughnut creations -- plus a disco dance party running all throughout the afternoon.
When: Saturday, June 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: SoMa StrEat Food Park, 428 11th St.
Admission: $5 general admission; $25 for all-you-can-drink mimosas and sangria from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Uncorked wine festival at the Metreon
Sip on more than 100 wines from across the globe while soaking up panoramic city views at the Uncorked wine festival. The rooftop affair, benefitting the Tenderloin-based San Francisco Yellow Bike Project, will also feature food vendors, a live DJ and a custom photo booth.
When: Saturday, June 16, 1-9 p.m.
Where: City View at Metreon, 135 Fourth St., #4000
Admission: $60 general admission; $70 VIP
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets