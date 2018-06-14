FOOD & DRINK

Specializing in outdoor gear, Fjällräven opens in San Jose

Photo: Fjällräven San Jose/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score outdoor gear has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Winchester North, called Fjallraven, is located at 356 Santana Row, Suite 1010.

According to its website, since Ake Nordin founded the company in 1960, Fjallraven has worked to develop durable, timeless and functional outdoor equipment. The Sweden-based franchise, which sells products for men, women and children, now has stores all over the world.

Fjallraven just has one review on Yelp so far from Miracle G.

She said, "The staff are super friendly, informative and welcoming! You walk in and the space is open and bright. Merchandising is phenomenal and it was easy to maneuver throughout the store. I picked up a High Coast 24 bag that's super portable, lightweight, super bright and happy-colored to use as a travel baby bag."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Fjallraven is open from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News