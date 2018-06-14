FOOD & DRINK

Verve Wine uncorks in Pacific Heights

Photo: Verve Wine/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new wine shop has opened in Pacific Heights.

Located at 2358 Fillmore St. (between Washington and Clay streets), Verve Wine operates stores in the U.S., Spain, Austria, Italy, Germany, France, Australia and elsewhere.

The San Francisco location, which offers marble counter-tops and plenty of browsing space, has a wide selection of international vintages. According to its website, Verve Wine staff can also recommend food pairings.

The spot has garnered a positive reception thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Chloe Z., who reviewed the new spot on June 9, said, "So excited another great wine store in NYC came to the best coast! Beautiful white marble counter, floor-to-ceiling wine shelf and very knowledgeable staff. I like how they have sections by region, and a casual section called soif."

Yelper Julia E. added, "A beautifully-designed wine shop with super knowledgeable staff! I can't wait to sign up for the wine club and get my monthly shipment. A great addition to the neighborhood."

Verve Wine is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News