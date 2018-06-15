Subpar Miniature Golf tees off at Ghirardelli Square

If you've always wanted to see the city from a giant's perspective while taking part in a sport that requires little athletic skill, your chance is here.
Located at Ghirardelli Square, Subpar Miniature Golf offers patrons a mini-golf experience with obstacles and courses patterned after famous local landmarks.
Photo: Alan S./Yelp
With a 4.5-star rating out of two Yelp reviews, Subpar Miniature Golf is off to a positive start.
It is great to have another fun activity in SF. The holes are all made to look like San Francisco landmarks," said Alan S. "They are all very detailed. Some of the holes are challenging. Worth the time to play 18."
Yelper Darren F. wrote, "If you're a fan of the original Overboard movie then you can appreciate the craftsmanship of the sites of San Francisco. They just opened but we had a great time. Alcatraz, Lombard Street and Golden Gate Bridge were super cool."
Subpar Miniature Golf is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
