Clothes call: 3 new San Jose apparel shops

We've found the freshest businesses to fit the bill. Read on for the newest places to visit the next time you're in need of new threads.
Fjallraven
356 Santana Row, Suite 1010, West San Jose
Photo: Fjallraven /Yelp
Fjallraven is an Swedish chain that sells sportswear and outdoor gear.
According to its website, founder Ake Nordin founded the company in 1960 to provide durable outdoor equipment.
Fjallraven just has one review on Yelp so far from Miracle G.
She said, "The staff are super friendly, informative and welcoming! You walk in and the space is open and bright. Merchandising is phenomenal and it was easy to maneuver throughout the store. I picked up a High Coast 24 bag that's super portable, lightweight, super bright and happy-colored to use as a travel baby bag."
Fjallraven is open from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Baldwin
334 Santana Row, Suite 1075, West San Jose
Photo: tushar s./Yelp
Baldwin is a Kansas-city based denim franchise that sells men and women's clothing. According to its website, the chain has locations across the United States, including Los Angeles, Dallas, New York and more.
This Baldwin location carries women's clothing named after specific ladies. Look for the Emma Dress in navy, or the Simone Pant in faded stripe.
Need some men's clothes? Check out the Raymoore Shirt in blue windowpane or the Scout Tee in vintage black.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Baldwin has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jordan W. wrote, "Super friendly staff and a very clean store! The products were fun to browse. I have no complaints."
Shaun H. noted, "The line appears to be mostly casual wear. They have a large selection of women's jeans made from Italian denim on one wall, and men's jeans made from Japanese selvage denim on the other."
Baldwin is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Suitsupply
333 Santana Row, West San Jose
Photo: helen l./Yelp
Suitsupply is an international chain with more than 100 stores worldwide, according to its website. As its name suggests, the store specializes in formal wear like jackets, shirts and more.
If you need alterations, Suitsupply offers in-store personal tailoring, with more than 1,000 fabrics in some locations.
Suitsupply's current rating of four stars out of eight Yelp reviews indicates the newcomer has received positive attention.
Yelper Kenny L. wrote, "They have an in-house tailor, and I actually got some same-day tailoring done! Not only did they make great fit recommendations, but also made some great recommendations in terms of what colors, patterns and material would make the entire suit look great."
Scott H., the first to review on January 20, wrote, "Very nice suits at a reasonable price. The suits seem fairly well-made and include some fancy touches like pink stitching. The employees seem very knowledgeable and friendly."
Suitsupply is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.