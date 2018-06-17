INTERNET

Report: San Francisco broadband internet project not moving forward

A person types on a laptop at a restaurant in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There are new developments about a plan to create a city-wide broadband internet service for all San Francisco residents and businesses. The project will not be moving forward.

The Examiner reports outgoing Mayor Mark Farrell will not place a tax measure on the November ballot to fund the project. He had until Tuesday to submit a proposal.

A poll showed the project was just short of the two-thirds needed to pass.

Farrell and his team will continue to research how market conditions and construction could affect the project.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyinternetMark Farrellballot measureSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
INTERNET
Shopping for new sunglasses? Don't fall for this scam
CA working to pass its own net neutrality bill
Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide
Consumer Catch-up: Internet privacy bill, Equifax deal
Consumer Reports: Protect your router from Russia-linked malware
More internet
TECHNOLOGY
Watch Disney's new acrobatic stunt robots soar through the air
VIDEO: Rocket crashes, bursts into flames seconds after launch
Bay Area drones track Kilauea lava flow
Consumer Reports takes a look at refurbished cellphones
Consumer Reports: Protect your router from Russia-linked malware
More Technology
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News