Multiple grass fires extinguished in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Fire Department crews extinguished multiple grass fires in southwest Santa Rosa late Saturday night and early this morning, according to fire officials.Three small vegetation fires were first found burning near the railroad tracks between Hearn and Barham avenues around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, fire officials said.Not long after those fires were extinguished, fire crews received a report of more small grass fires burning in the area of Dutton Avenue and West Third Street and the Santa Rosa Creek Trail from Dutton Avenue to Fulton Road, fire officials said. The largest fire was reported to be acre.All fires were extinguished in less than two hours and are currently under investigation.