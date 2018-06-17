Scuba diver loses consciousness, dies at Sonoma County's Salt Point State Park

(Shutterstock)

JENNER, Calif. --
A scuba diver was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon after something caused him to lose consciousness as he was diving in a cove at Salt Point State Park, Sonoma County sheriff's officials said.

First responders were dispatched at 2:27 p.m. to Gerstle Cove South where they learned that a 51-year-old diver had been diving about 200 feet from shore when something happened that no one observed apparently.

Sheriff's officials said the diver's buddy swam to help him and found him unconscious, unresponsive, partially submerged with his face under water.

A rescue attempt by the friend was unsuccessful and the man sank out of sight in about 30 to 50 feet of water.

At about 3:30 p.m. a rescue diver found the submerged man and brought him to the surface with the help of rescue swimmers.

Sheriff's officials said a helicopter lifted the man's body from the open water to shore where he was pronounced dead at 3:38 p.m.

The man's name won't be released until his family is told.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water rescuecoast guardrescuedead bodysonoma countyJenner
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News