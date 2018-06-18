Feeding the fogbelt: 3 new Inner Sunset eateries

From a new Japanese spot to a board-game cafe, read on for a list of the newest eateries to open in the southern Outside Lands.
Sumo
420 Judah St.
Photo: LEE C./Yelp
Newly opened inside the former Sapporo restaurant, Sumo is an izakaya that serves sushi and ramen.
According to the menu, the restaurant offers a wide range of sushi and nigiri, along with chirashi don, a large rice bowl with fish, vegetables and additional toppings like tobiko and sea urchin.
Sumo's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of two reviews indicates positive attention from users.
"Loved it when it was Sapporo and still love it now," wrote Yelper Nicholas B. "Millionaire Tonkatsu is a must. Garlic edamame and chicken karaage are great appetizers."
Carly T. praised the restaurant's service staff and said, "the ramen was amazing; thank you so much to our server. We arrived with a group of seven and were seated in five minutes."
Sumo is open from 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m. on Monday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
The Game Parlour
1342 Irving St.
| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp
As we reported in May, The Game Parlour, a new cafe that keeps hundreds of board games on hand, opened on Irving Street inside the former Taqueria Dos Amigos between 15th and 14th avenues.
Offering an entirely gluten-free menu, The Game Parlour serves mochi waffle sandwiches like mochiko chicken, slaw and furikake; and The Mouse Trap, which contains sharp cheddar, gruyere and fontina. Vegan waffle-cut fries topped with furikake are available as side orders.
Sweet waffles include the Mr. Toast, with peanut butter, condensed milk and whipped cream, but customers can also build their own.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 36 reviews on Yelp, The Game Parlour has been earning positive attention.
"It's a great challenge concept, but has its flaws," wrote Olivia L. "I came on a Saturday night around 8 and there was a significant line. Somehow, we ended up getting the waiting area table as our spot to play."
Yelper Allyson L. wrote, "$5 for all day game play? Hell yeah! My friend and I came here on a weekday from 1-4 p.m. and it was pretty empty. They have such an amazing array of games from classics to ones I've never even."
The Game Parlour is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Lover's Prawns. | Photo: Bussaba/Yelp
Bussaba
534 Irving St.
In March, new Thai eatery Bussaba opened on Irving between 6th and 7th avenues in the former Baan Thai House. The new spot blends traditional Thai cooking with fresh, local ingredients to create fusion dishes like avocado mango spring rolls.
Offerings include Flirty Dumplings filled with minced chicken, shrimp, and shiitake mushroom, and Crying Tiger salad with grilled flank steak, onions, mint leaves, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro and basil.
So far, Yelp users have awarded Bussaba 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews.
"The happy hour drinks and prices are awesome and mostly $4-6," wrote Yelper Ninnette C. "Our group of 4 ordered several rounds of sake flights and lychee mimosas."
Chelsea W., however, only offered three stars.
"Coming back from a vacation in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, I knew that I already had high standards coming in for Thai food here, but was still a bit disappointed," she wrote. "The service was also a bit slow at first which I wasn't a fan of. We had to ask for water multiple times before getting any."
Bussaba is open weekdays from 11am-3pm and from 4:30-10pm, and on weekends from 4:30 -10 p.m.