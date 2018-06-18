What will $1,800 rent you in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in San Jose if you've got a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1290 San Tomas Aquino Road, #107 (West San Jose)
Here's this studio apartment over at 1290 San Tomas Aquino Road. It's listed for $1,795/month.
The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, assigned parking and storage space. In the apartment, there are carpeted floors, a stove and a balcony. Cats are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
365 N. Autumn St. (Downtown)
Here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 365 N. Autumn St. that's also going for $1,795/month.
Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, new blinds, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. On-site laundry and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
460 S. Fourth St. (Downtown)
Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 460 S. Fourth St. It's listed for $1,795/month.
In the unit, you'll get carpeted floors, closet space, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
3224 Cadillac Drive (Winchester North)
Located at 3224 Cadillac Drive, here's a 575-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,775/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, a stove, a walk-in closet and built-in storage features. On-site laundry and storage space are offered as building amenities. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
