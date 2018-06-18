FOOD & DRINK

Top 3 restaurants near Oakland International Airport

Mushroom burger. | Photo: R.W./Yelp

By Hoodline
In-flight meals have a bad reputation, and the prices at airport bars and restaurants tend to be a higher than establishments in other parts of town.

To find the top-rated eateries near Oakland International Airport, we crunched the numbers using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list so you can save a few bucks and relax in comfort the next time you fly out of OAK.

1. Hegenburger



Elena k./Yelp

280 Hegenberger Rd.

Topping the list is Hegenburger, which serves breakfast, brunch and salads, with an emphasis on the classic American staple served between two buns.

Hegenberger is the highest-rated eatery in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 203 Yelp reviews.

"What a wonder discovery!" wrote Kurt K. "Easy choice was In-N-Out, but we like to support local businesses, so we decided to try Hegenburger and we are so glad we did!"

Steven D. said, "The owner puts in the effort to make the food great. I love the signature burgers because they mix in grilled onions and spices in the ground beef. It's a great flavor."

Hegenberger is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m-5 p.m. on Saturday, closed Sundays.

2. In-N-Out Burger



EUGENE L./Yelp

8300 Oakport St.

Chain operator In-N-Out Burger is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 392 Yelp reviews.

"The folks that work here are universally cheerful, eager to do what they can to make your experience a good one," wrote Martin F. "The not-so-secret menu may give you some ideas on how to put together that special variation on burgers, cheese and toppings to make your meal just exactly as you like."

Nina E. said, "The double double animal style was so good, and the fries weren't too greasy or salty. An iconic place to grab a bite to eat."

In-N-Out Burger is open every day from 10:30 a.m.-1 am.

6. Diamonds Sports Bar & Grill



| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp

77 Hegenberger Rd.

And then there's Diamonds Sports Bar & Grill, a local favorite with four stars out of 181 reviews. Pop in for drinks, burgers and more before your next flight or event at nearby Oracle Arena.

"The appetizers and drinks choices for happy hour are great! We placed a few orders of Calamari, nachos and chicken wings," said Monica P. "Although the place was crazy busy, our server Jorge was always really attentive and friendly and funny!"

Alyx S., visiting from Kansas City, said, "The chicken samosas were great. The outside was perfectly flaky, the filling well seasoned, and oh. my. word. the cilantro chutney served with it was killer. The rest of their menu is, yes, pricey, but the quality of the food is very good."

Open daily, Diamonds Sports Bar & Grill is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
