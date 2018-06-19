Let me call you sweet tart: SF's top bakeries

We crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in San Francisco, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to indulge.
1. Tartine Bakery & Cafe
600 Guerrero St.
Photo: julia t./Yelp
Topping the list is Tartine Bakery & Cafe. Located at 600 Guerrero St. (between 19th and 18th streets.) in the Mission, this is San Francisco's most popular bakery and cafe, boasting four stars out of 7,187 reviews on Yelp.
Serving a range of fresh pastries and breads prepared at its satellite manufactory, Tartine also offers pressed sandwiches, along with beer and wine.
"The wait is infamously long but worth it," wrote Anya Z. "My friend waited in line while i got us some Boba Guys a short walk away. The service when you get to the front is friendly, thoughtful, and efficient."
Chey O. said, "I'm a strong believer in the old saying, 'you eat with your eyes.' I think whoever came up with that phrase had Tartine in mind."
Tartine Bakery and Cafe is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
2. Golden Gate Bakery
1029 Grant Ave.
| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp
Next up is Chinatown's Golden Gate Bakery, situated at 1029 Grant Ave. (between Jackson Street and Pacific Avenue). With 4.5 stars out of 2,979 reviews on Yelp, the bakery is a local favorite.
The shop is a regular haunt for fans of Hong Kong-style egg tarts, which may result in long lines, depending on the time of day. Cash-only, the bakery is also known for its moon cakes and strawberry tarts (after the egg tarts run out).
"Now... is it worth the wait?" wrote Tiffany N. "Hard to say, because I'm always distracted by the divine flaky crust and custard once the pink box is in my hands. But it's probably worth at least one try in your life, if you're in the area and egg tarts are your thing."
Golden Gate Bakery is open every day from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
3. Bob's Donut & Pastry Shop
| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp
Polk Gulch's Bob's Donut & Pastry Shop is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery 4.5 stars out of 2,604 reviews.
Open since 1960, Bob's turns out several batches each day, and offers its famous challenge: finish a giant doughnut in less than three minutes, and you'll "get your $10.95 refunded, a free drink, a Bob's Donut's T-Shirt, and your name listed on the Hall of Fame," according to its website.
"Donuts are never healthy, so if you're going to get one you might as well go all in," wrote John L. "The donuts here are simple and delicious. They have a big variety as well, including donut holes and the screw-shaped ones."
Shannon O. said, "These are probably the best donuts ever! I just love them. They are always delicious. The best is when they are fresh and warm! This time, we had a chocolate covered and a cinnamon sugar. Both were really good."
Bob's Donut & Pastry Shop is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
4. B Patisserie
2821 California St.
| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp
B Patisserie, a bakery and patisserie/cake shop that offers macarons and more in Lower Pacific Heights, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 2,009 Yelp reviews.
The bakery offers modern takes on European pastries, including "entremets, tarts, verrines, macarons, and a range of viennoiseries," according to its website. The spot also serves tartines (open-faced sandwiches) on levain bread baked in-house.
"The line was out the door on a Saturday morning, but it moved fairly quickly," said Jhasmyne D. "I tried a variety of their pastries, and I would say that the chocolate chip cookies, mini chocolate chip cookies, kouign amanns, and the chocolate banana almond croissants are must-trys!"
Cindy W. said, "This is the most Parisian bakery I've been to in SF. Not only are their pastries very good with a large selection but the ambiance is very Paris."
B Patisserie is open every day from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
5. Arizmendi Bakery
1331 Ninth Ave.
| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp
Over in the Inner Sunset, check out Arizmendi Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,763 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers pizza and more, at 1331 Ninth Ave. (between Irving and Judah streets).
Sherry L. wrote, "We were in awe with the selection of fresh baked goods, many of which are fresh from the oven. There are a variety of both savory and sweet pastries. I got the cheese and tomato focaccia, which was so delicious that mom made me get another after we had finished mine!"
"I like that their pizzas are vegetarian, organic, and very tasty," wrote Andrea T. "They have a special taste and texture that is different from regular pizzas. Even after you microwave them several days later they still taste as good!"
Arizmendi Bakery is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. on weekends, and is closed on Monday.