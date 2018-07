Lashing out: Posh and Wild salon opens in Marina

A new eyelash service spot has opened for business in the Marina. The new arrival, Posh and Wild , is located at 2073 Greenwich St.Owner Dasha Devyatko formerly operated salon defEYEned in the Mission. In the new location, she offers a range of beauty services by appointment, including eyelash extensions, brows, nails, and hairstyling.In the near future, the salon will expand to offer spray tanning and waxing, according to its website.With a five-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, Posh and Wild has already made a good impression.Alaina K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 31, said, "I have been going to Dasha for my lashes for over a year now and I'm really happy with the work she does. She's the best!""I got my eyelashes and nails done at this new spot and I love the quality of the work," said Aikerim S. "And I want to highlight that I spent only one hour because they gave me an option of combining my appointments."Posh and Wild (415-375-0032) is open by appointment only from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and is closed on Sunday.