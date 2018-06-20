Top of The Town: Oakland's most expensive rentals

But how much are the city's most expensive rentals going for? To get a sense of how far a housing dollar really travels, we looked inside the priciest homes currently available via rental site Zumper.
5437 Lawton Ave. (Shafter)
This single-family home at 5437 Lawton Ave. has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and has 2,080 square feet of living space. The average price for a three-bedroom rental in Oakland is approximately $3,195/month, but this place is currently going for $5,800/month.
Canine-friendly, the Craftsman home has crown molding, a marble fireplace and built-in cabinetry, along with hardwood floors and a carpeted upstairs master bedroom. A spacious dine-in kitchen leads to a patio with barbecue and enclosed backyard.
Close to College Avenue restaurants and shopping, the home is a 5-minute walk to Rockridge BART and has a Walk Score of 93.
1021 55th St (Gaskill)
This single-family home located at 1021 55th St. in Gaskill has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and spans 2,023 square feet.
Listed for $5,300/month, the house has a washer and dryer, garage parking and a fenced-in yard. Interior details include stained concrete floors, a large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a family room that has a patio door as an entire wall.
Cats are welcome, and the property comes with a gardener and garbage pickup. According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
9890 Burr St. (Toler Heights)
This single-family home located at 9890 Burr St. in Toler Heights has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is priced at $5,000/month.
The listing is sparse on details, but the property is described as "move-in ready," and pets are not permitted. Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
4530 Clarewood Dr. (Upper Rockridge)
Next, take a look at this single-family home at 4530 Clarewood Dr. in Upper Rockridge. With two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, the home offers 1,930 square feet. The average price for a two-bedroom rental in Oakland is roughly $2,600/month, but this property is going for $4,500/month.
Located in "an oasis of redwoods," this home comes with a swimming pool, along with two balconies with views of nearby Mountain View Cemetery. Pets aren't permitted, but tenants can expect in-unit laundry, skylights, and sliding glass doors.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
240 3rd St. (Jack London Square)
Finally, this furnished unit at 240 3rd St. near Jack London Square has one bedroom and one bathroom, and is 791 square feet in size. The average price for a one-bedroom rental in Oakland is approximately $2,240/month, this unit is currently going for $2,560/month.
The apartment offers in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony and a soaking tub, but pets are not permitted in this top-of-the-line home.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
