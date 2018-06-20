REAL ESTATE

Top of The Town: Oakland's most expensive rentals

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Rents around Oakland dipped slightly last month: the median for a studio fell 1.2 percent to $1,773/month, and a one-bedroom unit decreased by 2.3 percent to $2,100/month.

But how much are the city's most expensive rentals going for? To get a sense of how far a housing dollar really travels, we looked inside the priciest homes currently available via rental site Zumper.

Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

5437 Lawton Ave. (Shafter)




This single-family home at 5437 Lawton Ave. has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and has 2,080 square feet of living space. The average price for a three-bedroom rental in Oakland is approximately $3,195/month, but this place is currently going for $5,800/month.

Canine-friendly, the Craftsman home has crown molding, a marble fireplace and built-in cabinetry, along with hardwood floors and a carpeted upstairs master bedroom. A spacious dine-in kitchen leads to a patio with barbecue and enclosed backyard.

Close to College Avenue restaurants and shopping, the home is a 5-minute walk to Rockridge BART and has a Walk Score of 93.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1021 55th St (Gaskill)



This single-family home located at 1021 55th St. in Gaskill has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and spans 2,023 square feet.

Listed for $5,300/month, the house has a washer and dryer, garage parking and a fenced-in yard. Interior details include stained concrete floors, a large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a family room that has a patio door as an entire wall.

Cats are welcome, and the property comes with a gardener and garbage pickup. According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

9890 Burr St. (Toler Heights)




This single-family home located at 9890 Burr St. in Toler Heights has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is priced at $5,000/month.

The listing is sparse on details, but the property is described as "move-in ready," and pets are not permitted. Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4530 Clarewood Dr. (Upper Rockridge)



Next, take a look at this single-family home at 4530 Clarewood Dr. in Upper Rockridge. With two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, the home offers 1,930 square feet. The average price for a two-bedroom rental in Oakland is roughly $2,600/month, but this property is going for $4,500/month.

Located in "an oasis of redwoods," this home comes with a swimming pool, along with two balconies with views of nearby Mountain View Cemetery. Pets aren't permitted, but tenants can expect in-unit laundry, skylights, and sliding glass doors.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

240 3rd St. (Jack London Square)




Finally, this furnished unit at 240 3rd St. near Jack London Square has one bedroom and one bathroom, and is 791 square feet in size. The average price for a one-bedroom rental in Oakland is approximately $2,240/month, this unit is currently going for $2,560/month.

The apartment offers in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony and a soaking tub, but pets are not permitted in this top-of-the-line home.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineOakland
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,700 rent you in Oakland, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose
San Francisco lottery could help you buy a home
What will $1,900 rent you in Berkeley?
Renting in the Mission: what will $3,000 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News