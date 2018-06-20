REAL ESTATE

Renting in the Inner Richmond: what will $2,600 get you?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious about how far a housing dollar stretches in the Inner Richmond?

According to Walk Score, this neighborhood has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for one-bedroom apartments in the area is currently hovering around $2,800.

But what can you expect to find on a budget of $2,600/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rentals via rental site Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

184 Funston Ave.




Listed at $2,595/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located in a 12-unit building at 184 Funston Ave. between California and Lake streets.

In this no-smoking unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a bay window with a separate kitchen. Building amenities include on-site laundry, and parking is available for an additional charge, but neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

153 12th Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom located about a block away at 153 12th Ave. (between California and Lake streets) is listed for $2,500/month.

The unit offers hardwood floors, ample closet space, and a kitchen with stone counters. Building amenities include coin-operated laundry; cats aren't permitted, but a small dog is negotiable.

(See the complete listing here.)

2801 Turk St.




This corner studio at 2801 Turk St. directly across the street from University of San Francisco is going for $2,500/month.

Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs, but the one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit definitely qualifies as a room with a view.

(See the full listing here.)
