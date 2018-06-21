<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3633854" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

VIDEOS: Koko the gorilla being remembers around the world (1 of 2)

VIDEO: Remembering Koko the Gorilla

The world is remembering Koko, the famous gorilla who died in her sleep at the age of 46 at her home in the Santa Cruz Mountains. (Photo by The Gorilla Foundation)