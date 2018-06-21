Crepe expectations: SF's top 5 pancake places

We crunched the numbers to find the city's top-rated and most affordable crepe restaurants, using both Yelp data and our own secret chocolate-hazelnut sauce.
1. Belly Good Cafe & Crepes
Santa Mouse crepe. | Photo: Sheila C./Yelp
Topping the list is Belly Good Cafe & Crepes, located at 1737 Post St., Suite 393, (between Webster and Buchanan streets) in the Western Addition.
The creperie, which offers ice cream and frozen yogurt, bubble tea and more, is the most popular spot for crepes in the city, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,170 reviews on Yelp.
Belly Good Cafe is open Sunday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., and from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
2. Genki Crepes & Mini-mart
Photo: jonathan H./Yelp
Next up is the Inner Richmond's Genki Crepes & Mini-Mart, situated at 330 Clement St.. (between 5th Ave and Fourth Ave.).
With four stars out of 2,108 reviews on Yelp, the creperie, which offers desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those seeking an inexpensive treat.
Genki Crepes and Mini-Mart is open on Monday from 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m between Tuesday and Thursday, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Sunday.
3. Crepes A Go Go
Photo: Mariah V./Yelp
SoMa's Crepes A Go Go, located at 350 11th St.. (between Folsom and Harrison streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced creperie and food stand 4.5 stars out of 553 reviews.
Crepes A Go Go is closed on Monday and is open from 6 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 6 p.m.-3 a.m. on Thursday, from 6 p.m.-4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 6 p.m.-midnight on Sunday.
4. Sophie's Crepes
Photo: michael N./Yelp
Sophie's Crepes, a creperie that offers desserts and more in the Western Addition, is another high-traffic, budget-friendly go-to that's earned four stars out of 1,603 Yelp reviews.
Head over to 1581 Webster St., Suite 275. (between Post Street and Geary Boulevard.) to see for yourself.
Sophie's Crepes is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., from noon-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m-9 p.m. on Sunday, closed Monday.
5. Little Heaven Deli
Photo: Patrick s./Yelp
In the Mission, check out Little Heaven Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 196 reviews on Yelp.
Dig in at the creperie and deli, which offers bubble tea and more, by heading over to 2348 Mission St. (between 19th and 20th streets.).
Little Heaven Deli is open from noon-7 p.m. on Monday, closed on Tuesday, open again from Wednesday to Friday from noon-7 p.m., from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. on Sunday until 5 p.m.