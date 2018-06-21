Power up with these 3 super hero movies playing in San Francisco theaters

Here's what's playing.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Incredibles 2
Everyone's favorite family of superheroes is back in "Incredibles 2" -- but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of "normal" life. It's a tough transistion for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack's emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again -- which is easier said than done, even when they're all Incredible.
"Incredibles 2" has an impressive 94 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics saying the " ... long-awaited follow-up ... may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name."
The family-friendly movie is showing at theaters around San Francisco for at least the next week, including the AMC Kabuki 8 (1881 Post St.), the AMC Van Ness 14 (1000 Van Ness Ave.) and the AMC Metreon 16 (135 Fourth St.).
Avengers: Infinity War
An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.
With a 83 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Avengers: Infinity War" has received mostly positive reviews from audiences. It's playing at both the AMC Van Ness 14 (1000 Van Ness Ave.) and the AMC Metreon 16 (135 Fourth St.) for the foreseeable future.
Deadpool 2
Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future -- Deadpool realizes that he'll need some help saving the boy from such a superior enemy. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other powerful mutants to protect young Russell from Cable and his advanced weaponry.
With an 82 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Deadpool 2" has gotten a relatively positive reaction from audiences and critics alike. It's playing at theaters around the city for the foreseeable future.