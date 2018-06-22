BORDER CRISIS

California's Rep. DeSaulnier denounces reported plan for an immigration detention 'camp' in Concord

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., represents California's 11th Congressional District. (Rep. DeSaulnier's Office)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., denounced a report the U.S. Navy is planning to open an immigration detention center at a former Naval Weapons Station in Concord.

DeSaulnier broadcast his comments live on Facebook on Friday afternoon in response to a TIME magazine report alleging that a leaked Navy document shows the Navy is planning on building "tent cities" for immigrants at several locations around the country, and a "camp" in Concord.


"This is the result of an administration that is out of control," DeSaulnier said.

The leaked Navy memo reportedly outlines that the Concord camp would house as many as 47,000 immigrants, according to TIME.

RELATED: What are 'tender age' shelters?

"There's no way you could put 50,000 people at that base," DeSaulnier said, noting he's very familiar with the proposed site. DeSaulnier represents California's 11th Congressional District, which includes the cities of Concord and Richmond.

DeSaulnier also criticized the Trump administration's so-called "zero-tolerance policy," which has involved criminally prosecuting immigrants and asylum seekers who cross the border illegally and do not present themselves at official ports of entry.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the immigrant family separation controversy

While President Donald Trump and administration officials have suggested many of these immigrants are not legitimate asylum seekers, DeSaulnier stressed: "Most of these are people who have suffered."

"The administration is evil and immoral and we want no part of it," DeSaulnier said, vowing to fight the proposed Concord detention center. "We'll do everything in our power to stop it."

Find the latest stories on immigration and immigration reform here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reformborder crisisPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpConcord
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
What are 'tender age' shelters?
Immigrant family separation: Everything you need to know
BORDER CRISIS
Activists hold 'Block ICE' protest on 4th of July in SF
Activists hold protest in San Francisco demanding an end to deportations
Congressman denied access to Bay Area shelter for immigrant children
Volunteer effort unfolds to help undocumented children at border
Thousands march across Bay Area to protest separating migrant families
More border crisis
POLITICS
Anti-violence protesters shut down Chicago expressway
North Korea calls talks with US 'regrettable'
White supremacist posters go up around South Bay
New policy gives immigration agents more power than ever before
London mayor OKs 'Trump Baby' balloon during POTUS visit
More Politics
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News