FOOD & DRINK

Catch a fryer: Downtown Happy Donuts opens

Photo: Jennifer W./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot serving doughnuts, coffee, tea and more has opened up in Oakland. Called Happy Donuts, the new arrival is located at 378 17th St. between Franklin and Webster streets.

The shop sells a full range of doughnuts, including cake, old-fashioned, raised, and French crullers. Other options include apple fritters and bear claws, as well as bagels, muffins and croissants.

Happy Donuts' arrival literally fills a doughnut hole: last summer, Colonial Doughnuts closed up shop around the corner at Franklin & 17th streets.

The new location has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three Yelp reviews.

Audrey S., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 19, wrote, "I don't know about y'all, but I was sure ready for someone to fill the void left in this neck of the woods by Colonial's closing. Welcome to the neighborhood, Happy Donuts!"

And Jennifer W. wrote, "New donut shop to take care of your morning sugar craving. Ever since Colonial Donuts closed at 17th/Franklin, there's been a hole to be filled... with donut holes. They have the whole selection."

To place a boxed order to go or get Happy Donuts' hours, call 510-735-9335.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News